President Zelenskyi appoints 27 judges to local courts
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed 27 judges to local general courts.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The relevant decree, No.243/2020, has been posted on the president's website.
In particular, President Zelenskyi appointed judges to local courts in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.
