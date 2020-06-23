President Zelenskyi appoints 27 judges to local courts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed 27 judges to local general courts.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decree, No.243/2020, has been posted on the president's website.

In particular, President Zelenskyi appointed judges to local courts in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

