ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10807 visitors online
News
3 788 15
Zakarpattia (187) earthquake (20) Carpathian mountains (9)

Two earthquakes in Zakarpattia region over day

Two earthquakes in Zakarpattia region over day

Two earthquakes occurred in Ukraine's westernmost Zakarpattya region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The first quake took place in Tyachivsky district at 11.43 a.m., with a magnitude of 1.1 points. Later, at 4.19 p.m., another quake occurred in Irshavsky district; it was of 2.3-magnitude.

The sources of both earthquakes were located on the depth of five kilometres under the ground, and they are of no danger to civilian infrastructure. The Main Centre for Special Control admits the earthquakes of such magnitude are below human perception - people didn't even feel a thing.

See more: Zelenskyi examines construction of military town in Zakarpattia region. PHOTO

Two earthquakes in Zakarpattia region over day 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 