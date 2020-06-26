Kuleba: No amendments to Russian constitution can hinder de-occupation of Crimea

No legislative acts of the Russian Federation, including the planned amendments to the Russian constitution, will be able to hinder the de-occupation of Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I know that many people now worry about the amendments being introduced to the Russian constitution that enshrine the inviolability of Russia's borders, that this is used to legitimize the illegal occupation of Crimea and to impede de-occupation. I now want to take this opportunity to state absolutely firmly that no provision of Russian legislation enshrined in law, in a presidential decree, or in the constitution of this country will be able to hinder the de-occupation of Crimea. Crimea has been and will be Ukrainian," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said at the solemn ceremony of raising the Crimean Tatar flag near the Foreign Ministry’s building.

On Thursday, June 25, a referendum on amendments to the constitution of the Russian Federation began in Russia. It is proposed to amend 22 articles of the fundamental law of the country at once. Russian citizens will be able to vote either "for" or "against" the entire package of amendments.

According to the effective constitution, the president of Russia cannot remain at the highest state post for more than two consecutive terms. Meanwhile, the amendments put to the vote nullify Vladimir Putin's presidential term, allowing him to run again in the elections of 2024 and 2030 and, as a result, to remain in power until 2036.