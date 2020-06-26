Holos party deprives Vakarchuk of his parliamentary mandate. PHOTO

The Holos party has deprived Svyatoslav Vakarchuk of his parliamentary powers.

Censor.NET reports citing party's press service.

"Today, the congress of the Holos party deprived me of my parliamentary powers. I thank the congress delegates for respecting my decision. I remain an active member of the Holos party," Vakarchuk posted on Facebook.

He also thanked each member of the Holos party faction for "creating such a team in the Parliament."

As reported, MP Svyatoslav Vakarchuk said on June 11 that he had registered a resignation letter at the Verkhovna Rada.

However, on June 18, the Parliament rejected a draft resolution on early termination of powers of the Member of Parliament of Ukraine Svyatoslav Vakarchuk as only 175 lawmakers voted for it with 226 votes minimum required.

On June 19, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov announced during a parliamentary sitting that Vakarchuk had left the Holos party faction.

Vakarchuk later explained that he planned to achieve the early termination of the parliamentary powers by leaving the faction and further excluding him from the list of the party at its congress.

