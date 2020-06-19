ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3170 visitors online
News
5 288 123
Vakarchuk (20) Holos party (17)

Ukrainian MP Vakarchuk leaves Holos political party

Ukrainian MP Vakarchuk leaves Holos political party

MP of Voice political party Svyatoslav Vakarchuk wrote a statement on the withdrawal from the faction. The corresponding statement was read by the Speaker of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov during the plenary session.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As Vakarchuk was elected on the party list, instead of on the majority, he should be deprived of a deputy mandate.

Yesterday, on June 18, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did hot support his resignation letter - only 175 MPs voted for the relevant resolution.

Read more: Sviatoslav Vakarchuk discards parliamentary mandate

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 