Ukrainian MP Vakarchuk leaves Holos political party

MP of Voice political party Svyatoslav Vakarchuk wrote a statement on the withdrawal from the faction. The corresponding statement was read by the Speaker of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov during the plenary session.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As Vakarchuk was elected on the party list, instead of on the majority, he should be deprived of a deputy mandate.

Yesterday, on June 18, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did hot support his resignation letter - only 175 MPs voted for the relevant resolution.

