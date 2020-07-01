Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times. Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On June 30, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 12 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy shelling by decisive actions and effective use of duty fire weapons. The occupiers received an adequate response from the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used 120mm mortars to shell Joint Forces’ units near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Khutir Vilnyi.

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.