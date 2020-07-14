Ukrainian parliament passes law on gambling

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the law "On the State Regulation of Activities Related to the Organization and Conduct of Gambling.

A total of 248 MPs voted for the adoption of the respective bill, No. 2285-d, at second reading and in its entirety at a parliament meeting on Tuesday, July 14, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The law criminalizes the organization of unlicensed gambling and allows slot machine halls to be located only in three-, four- and five-star hotels.

The law also provides for the regulation of "classic" lotteries. The document introduces age restrictions and allows people over 21 to gamble.

In addition, restrictions are imposed on the advertising of gambling establishments. In particular, it is prohibited to advertise gambling as a way of easy enrichment.

According to the document, residents of the aggressor state will be banned from having a gambling business in Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a government bill on the legalization of gambling at first reading on January 16, 2020.