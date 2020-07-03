Zelenskyi meets with NBU leadership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has held consultations with the leadership of the National Bank and financial market participants to discuss the candidacy for the post of a new NBU governor, according to the president’s press service.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"In particular, the President held meetings with the deputy governors of the National Bank, the heads of public and private banks, as well as the leadership of banking organizations and institutions. The meetings were attended by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, his Deputy Yulia Kovaliv, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev," reads the statement.

During the talks, the issues of the state of the Ukrainian financial sector and possible impact on the banking market of Yakiv Smolii's resignation NBU governor were discussed in detail.

The President reiterated his commitment to the principle of the central bank’s independence and the need to preserve its institutional capacity.

"An independent National Bank is a guarantee of macroeconomic stability of the state and the welfare of Ukrainians. Therefore, as President, I will protect the independence of the NBU under any leadership as a basis for financial and macroeconomic stability of our state," Zelenskyi said.

On July 1, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii submitted a letter of resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi due to "systematic political pressure".

On July 2, President Zelenskyi tabled in the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Smolii as NBU governor.