US concerned about searches in occupied Crimea
The United States expresses concern about searches and detentions of Crimean Tatars and emphasizes that Russia has no right to harass and detain Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil.
Censor.NET reports citing Embassy's post on Twitter.
"We are deeply concerned by the reported searches and detentions of Crimean Tatars this morning. Russia has no right to harass and detain Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil. Russia must free all Ukrainian political prisoners," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine posted on Twitter.
As reported, Russian security officers raided houses of Crimean Muslims in four regions of Crimea this morning. According to preliminary data, seven Crimean Tatars were detained after searches.
