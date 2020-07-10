Russia keeps 32,500 military in Crimea, - Joint Forces Operation Commander

There are 32,500 Russian military servicemen stationed in the annexed Crimea. Serhiy Nayev, the commander of Joint Forces Operation reported this in an evening talk show.

Censor.NET reports citing 1+1 channel.

According to Nayev, the group also includes 200 APCs, 31 tanks, 100 artillery systems, 34 helicopters, 63 aeroplanes, 684 units of military vehicles of various kinds.

"I'd like to add that the ground force actually makes 11,500 people. It's about the entire line-up on the temporarily occupied position, which also includes the Navy, as well as forces and equipment of anti-aircraft defence. The actual ground forces comprise of two brigades and one battalion", Nayev said.

He reiterated that Ukraine reinforced intelligence in Crimea, and added that there's no immediate threat of Russian advance from Crimea towards the neighbouring Kherson region.