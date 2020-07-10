7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
As at July 10, seven regions of Ukraine were not compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; over the data available as at July 9, Ivano-Frankivsk region was declared as being compliant with the criteria.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The hospital occupancy criterion (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (63.25%).
The testing coverage indicator (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (22.07) and Chernihiv region (17.54).
The share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (19.33%), Zakarpattia region (15.59%), Rivne region (13.64%), and Kharkiv region (11.48%).
The criterion of incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Ternopil region (47.03%).
The occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv was 34.34%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people was 114.07, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests was 4.11%, and the incidence rate was 28.22%.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password