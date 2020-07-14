Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times. Three Ukrainian soldiers killed

On July 13, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 18 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Over the past day, three servicemen of the Joint Forces were killed, one was wounded and another one injured in the enemy shelling. The Joint Forces command extended deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the fallen Ukrainian heroes.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with authorized weapons.

According to intelligence reports, on July 13, one Russian invader was killed and two more were wounded.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire once. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.