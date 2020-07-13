Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian Joint Forces servicemen were killed in Donbas on Monday, July 13, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing JFO press service.

"Today, on July 13, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire. The enemy opened fire with grenade launchers of various systems and small arms on the positions of the Joint Forces units near Slavne. Unfortunately, Ukraine lost one courageous defender as a result of enemy shelling. Another tragic event occurred near the village of Zaitseve. Another Joint Forces serviceman sustained a fatal wound when he performed a combat mission and was blown up by an unknown explosive device," the report reads.

Read more: Invaders launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

The Joint Forces command extended deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the fallen Ukrainian heroes and said that the insidious actions of the occupiers would not go unpunished.