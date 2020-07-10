Invaders launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

On July 9, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 122mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms" the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 122mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars, antitank missile systems, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – on the approaches to Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used grenade machine guns to shell Ukrainian defenders near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

The Joint Forces timely responded to hostile armed provocations and used aimed fire to make the occupiers refrain from continuing their aggressive actions. According to intelligence data, two invaders were wounded on July 9.

No casualties were reported among Ukrainian troops over the past day.

Today, the enemy has already violated ceasefire once, firing 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements near Prychepylivka.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.