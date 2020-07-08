Invaders launch 13 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

On July 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 13 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders immediately responded to all possible threats posed by invaders, forcing them to cease armed activity," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, and heavy machine guns near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), 82mm mortars - on the approaches to Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian strongholds near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); antitank missile systems – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

Four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire six times. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.