Kyiv reports 112 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Some 112 people have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv over the past 24 hours, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said on Telegram.

"The number of residents of the capital who have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past 24 hours has increased by another 112 people. One patient died. In total, 125 residents of Kyiv died from coronavirus," Klitschko said.

According to him, 6,350 coronavirus cases have already been confirmed in the Ukrainian capital. In total, 2,124 people recovered from the disease, including 15 in the past 24 hours.

According to Klitschko, most cases of coronavirus were recorded on July 13 in the Darnytskyi (31), Desnianskyi (21) and Dniprovskyi (14) districts of the city.