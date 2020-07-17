Verhovna Rada applies changes to Ukraine’s territorial organization

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted resolution № 3650, submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers, on the liquidation and creation of districts in Ukraine.

238 MPs voted for it.

The document reduces the number of districts from 490 to 133.

The boundaries of districts are established along the outer boundary of the territories of rural, settlement, urban territorial communities that are part of the relevant district.

The bill stipulates that budgets of villages, towns, cities will no longer depend on the district. All 1,470 territorial communities, the areas of which have already been approved by the government, will switch to direct inter-budgetary relations with the state budget.

The document stipulates that revenues and expenditures of the budgets of districts will be differentiated from territorial communities. It is proposed to exclude district budgets from the system of horizontal alignment, which means district budgets will not receive a basic subsidy and will not be in direct inter-budgetary relations with the state budget.