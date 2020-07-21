Kyiv reports 73 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Another 73 Kyiv residents have tested positive for coronavirus over the course of the past day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 7,034," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among the Kyiv residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the past day are 27 women aged 19-68 years; 5 girls aged 2-7 years; 38 men aged 18-60 years; and 3 boys aged 4-8 years old. Three health workers are reported to be among them.

According to Klitschko, 68 recoveries from coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. In total, 2,455 city residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine confirmed a total of 60,166 cases of COVID-19 on July 21, including 673 cases that were reported over the course of the previous day.