U.S. announces rewards for information about two Ukrainian hackers

The U.S. Department of State has announced rewards of up to $1 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Ukrainian nationals Artem Radchenko and Oleksandr Ieremenko for participating in transnational organized crime, specifically cybercrime, according to a press statement made by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

"Cyber criminals do not observe nor respect the rule of law in any country. As their criminal reach is worldwide, we welcome the cooperation and coordination of all governments to bring these criminals to justice and protect innocent citizens throughout the world," the statement reads.

According to the Department of State, in January 2020, a U.S. Secret Service led an investigation resulting in a 16-count indictment against Radchenko and Ieremenko, charging them with securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, computer fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and computer fraud.

"The indictment alleges Radchenko and Ieremenko hacked the Security and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system and stole thousands of confidential files, which were then illegally sold for profit. The SEC has also filed a civil complaint charging Ieremenko and other individuals and entities," the statement reads.

This reward offer is made under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), which together with the Narcotics Rewards Program, has brought more than 75 transnational criminals to justice since these programs began in 1986. The Department of State has paid more than $130 million in rewards for information leading to those apprehensions.