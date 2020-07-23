Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 15 times. Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On July 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 15 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, UAVs, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Over the past day, four Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the enemy shelling. They were evacuated to a medical facility and provided with the necessary medical care.

Read more: Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with authorized weapons.

Today, the Russian armed formations have not yet violated the ceasefire.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.