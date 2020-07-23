Invaders cut out bones from the body of medic Ilin, who died near Zaitsevo

The command of the Joint Forces Operation reported details about the deceased military medic Mykola Ilin and the death of the wounded marine Yaroslav Zhuravel, who could not be evacuated from the battlefield.

Censor.NET reports citing BBC News.

The JFO command told BBC News Ukraine that the Ukrainian side several times approached the terrorists through the OSCE SMM in order to pick up the wounded who "had the appropriate white marks (which indicated his involvement in the evacuation group)." However, the enemy refused, which did not allow the search and evacuation to be carried out in time.

"At the same time, the enemy independently carried out a search and wasted time. The adversary's deliberate delay in time led to terrible consequences. The wounded soldier did not receive timely medical care, as a result of which he bled out and died," the JFO command said.

It is noted that the bodies of the dead at the time of transfer to the Ukrainian evacuation group "Evacuation-200" had irreversible cadaveric changes, and the dead themselves were without their military uniform.

In addition, the body of the military medic Ilin was cut open: "The fact of the autopsy of the body of a fallen military doctor is incomprehensible and outrageous."

"In addition, it was impossible to establish from which weapon the military medic was killed based on the results of the forensic medical examination, because the affected organs and bones, as well as the damaging elements, were seized by representatives of the Russian occupation forces in the Horlivka morgue in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region," in the message of the command of the JFO.

As reported, on July 13, Russian mercenaries fired at a group of Ukrainian soldiers who were evacuating the body of an AFU soldier near the village of Zaitsevo. As a result of enemy fire, a military medic was killed, one soldier was wounded, and another was injured in combat.

The bodies of the dead and the wounded soldier remained at the site of the shelling. Negotiations began with the OSCE SMM on their evacuation. On July 15, the body of a serviceman who died on July 13 near Zaitsevo was returned from the temporarily occupied territory.

The prosecutor's office of the Donetsk region has begun a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, by representatives of the armed formations of the Russian Federation not provided for by law.