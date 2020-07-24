Invaders use 120mm mortars to attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas

On July 23, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with the use of authorized weapons.

Over the past day, no casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported. According to intelligence reports, on July 23, two Russian invaders were wounded.

Today, the Russian armed formations have violated ceasefire three times. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.