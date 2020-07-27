Ukrainian army reports 156 COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed two new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 156, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing their post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 156 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 570 people have recovered and five died. Some 428 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 97 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

Read more: Six regions not ready to ease lockdown measures - Health Ministry

As of July 27, Ukraine reported 65,656 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,616 deaths and 36,122 recoveries. Some 807 new cases were confirmed on the previous day.