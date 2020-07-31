Belarus enhances security on border with Ukraine
The Belarusian side announced the strengthening of security on the border with Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports citing State Border Service press service.
"As part of the fight against illegal activities on the Ukrainian-Belarusian section of the state border, a joint special border operation 'Zubr-2020' began in mid-July," the statement said.
It is noted that such joint events between the border guards of Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus take place on a regular basis annually.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password