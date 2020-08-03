ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10031 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
12 587 201

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions

Local governments are also responsible for the health of citizens. People's health may be affected by the refusal of mayors to tighten restrictive measures, because this is an unpopular decision, and they have elections in two months.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske

"Those mayors of cities who are engaged in populism want to stand aside, say that they do not need quarantine, they will be responsible for everyone who died in their cities," Gerashchenko said.

Read more: Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone

quarantine (1311) mayor (73) Gerashchenko Anton (165) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 