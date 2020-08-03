Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions

Local governments are also responsible for the health of citizens. People's health may be affected by the refusal of mayors to tighten restrictive measures, because this is an unpopular decision, and they have elections in two months.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"Those mayors of cities who are engaged in populism want to stand aside, say that they do not need quarantine, they will be responsible for everyone who died in their cities," Gerashchenko said.

