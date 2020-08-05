Ukraine offers Lebanon aid in eliminating consequences of Beirut explosions

Ukraine has offered the Lebanese Republic assistance in eliminating the consequences of massive explosions in Beirut.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting on Wednesday, August 5.

"We are ready to provide all the necessary assistance. Ukraine has already offered its assistance to the Lebanese Republic. An appropriate rescue squad is ready to go at any time if necessary. As far as I know, a government meeting is taking place in Lebanon and they will decide what kind of assistance they need. Ukraine is ready to help," Shmyhal stressed.

At least 100 people were killed and 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion that shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the explosion. Lebanon's Prime Minister said an investigation would focus on an estimated 2,750 metric tons of the explosive ammonium nitrate, stored at a warehouse.