34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 265, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing their post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 265 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 661 people have recovered and five died. Some 588 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 162 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of August 6, Ukraine reported 76,808 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,819 deaths and 42,524 recoveries. Some 1,318 new cases were confirmed in the previous day.