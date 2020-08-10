Belarusian president Lukashenko re-elected by landslide

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide re-election victory, the central election commission said on Monday, after late night clashes between police and thousands of protesters who said the vote was rigged.

Censor.NET reports citing NEXTA Live on Telegram.

Thus, according to the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko got 80.23% of the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - 9.9%

Anna Kanopatskaya - 1.68%, Andrey Dmitriev - 1.04%, Sergey Cherechen - 1.13%, Against all - 6.02%.

"There is no limit to the impudence of falsifications," the message says.

