15 844 137
Belarusian president Lukashenko re-elected by landslide
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide re-election victory, the central election commission said on Monday, after late night clashes between police and thousands of protesters who said the vote was rigged.
Censor.NET reports citing NEXTA Live on Telegram.
Thus, according to the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko got 80.23% of the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - 9.9%
Anna Kanopatskaya - 1.68%, Andrey Dmitriev - 1.04%, Sergey Cherechen - 1.13%, Against all - 6.02%.
"There is no limit to the impudence of falsifications," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password