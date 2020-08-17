Kyiv reports 104 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 10,642.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 104 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. One person died. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 claimed lives of 154 Kyiv residents," the message reads.

In particular, 44 women aged 20-71 years, four girls aged 7 months - 12 years, 53 men aged 21-84 years, three boys aged 9-16 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

Twenty-one patients were hospitalized.

In accordance with the decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, Kyiv was classified as "yellow" zone of epidemic danger. The corresponding restrictions come into force on Monday, August 17.

As of August 17, Ukraine has reported 92,820 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,464 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.