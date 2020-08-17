Zelenskyi holds closed meeting due to escalation of situation in Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has held a closed meeting with the heads of intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies and a number of regional state administrations in connection with the escalation of the situation in Belarus, the presidential press service has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The domestic political situation in Belarus, as well as numerous external factors that may affect the development of post-election events, were analyzed in detail during the meeting. An assessment was also made of all possible scenarios for the further development of the current domestic political aggravation in the neighboring country, including various types of escalation given the so-called hybrid types of global conflicts," the report said.

In addition, the risks to Ukraine that might arise in connection with certain developments of the situation were analyzed.

Following the meeting, respective conclusions were made and instructions were given, the President's Office said.

The presidential election took place in Belarus on August 9. According to the final results announced on August 14, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, garnered 80.1% of the vote, while opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.1%.

Protests by citizens who reject the official election results have been going on in Belarus for a week now. Belarusian law enforcement officials are using force against peaceful protesters that have engulfed across the country. Security forces used rubber bullets, stun grenades and water cannons against demonstrators. More than 6,700 people have been detained since the beginning of the protests. At least 250 people were hospitalized and some people were killed.

Tikhanovskaya, who was forced to leave for Lithuania, said on August 14 that she had won up to 70% of the vote and called on Belarusian citizens to continue peaceful protests against election fraud next weekend.

She also announced her readiness to become a national leader so that the country could "calm down and get back on track."