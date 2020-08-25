Kravchuk comments on issue of water supply to Crimea

Mainland Ukraine will be able to provide water to residents of the occupied Crimea in case of a humanitarian catastrophe on the peninsula.

Censor.NET reports citing ZN.UA.

"If some kind of humanitarian catastrophe occurs related to water, then we can give people water," said Kravchuk.

True, the first president noted that the citizens of Ukraine "in their life" will never agree to supply water to "industrial enterprises, military bases, etc."

Also, the possible supply of water to Crimea was previously reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

See more: Crimea to quickly return to Ukraine's jurisdiction if Kherson region to be prosperous – Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

He also, like Kravchuk, noted that Ukraine is ready to provide the Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation with fresh water, only in the event of a humanitarian disaster on the peninsula. Then he stressed that Ukraine will not supply water to "the occupiers, the occupation forces, for the needs of military bases."