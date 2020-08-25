Kyiv confirms 130 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 12,153.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 130 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. Two people died. In total, coronavirus claimed the lives of 172 Kyiv residents," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In particular, 72 women aged 19-75 years, two girls aged 6 and 14 years, 50 men aged 18-81 years, six boys aged 8-17 years were tested positive.

Twenty-three patients were hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,853 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus, including 27 people over the past day.