Ukrainian parliament backs increase in minimum wage to UAH 5,000

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill introducing amendments to the law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2020" according to which the minimum wage in Ukraine will grow to UAH 5,000 from September 1, 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 295 MPs voted for such a decision at an extraordinary parliament meeting on Tuesday, August 25.

The law stipulates an increase in the minimum wage and its establishment from September 1 in the monthly amount of UAH 5,000 (an increase of 5.86%).

The presidential bill No. 3963 proposing to increase the minimum wage was registered in parliament on August 6.

The minimum wage in the state budget for 2020 is currently set at UAH 4,723.