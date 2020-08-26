Kyiv reports 95 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 12,248.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 95 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. Two people died. In total, coronavirus claimed the lives of 174 Kyiv residents," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In particular, 47 women aged 22-85 years, three girls aged 5-17 years, 42 men aged 19-82 years, three boys aged 6-17 years were tested positive.

Twenty-six patients were hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,907 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus, including 54 people over the past day.

Read more: Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered

As of August 26, Ukraine has reported 110,085 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,670 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.