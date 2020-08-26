Ukrainian govt extends adaptive lockdown until October 31

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended adaptive lockdown in Ukraine until October 31. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal stated this during the session of the government.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Adaptive lockdown allows us to keep the balance between quarantine restrictions and the normal life of the country. The increase in morbidity in recent weeks forces us to act more decisively. And today we will consider extending the adaptive lockdown for two months. Restrictions and zoning of territories by color will be valid at least until November, we extend the quarantine until October 31," said Shmygal.

As we reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the country was on the verge of a second wave, so it was worth paying more attention to security measures and lockdown rules.

In this regard, the head of the state turned to the officials and heads of regional state administrations with an order to convey to the population the importance of taking personal protection measures, observing quarantine rules: minimizing visits to crowded places, visits to mass events.