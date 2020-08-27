Russia’s FSB apprehends serviceman, accuses him of spying for Ukraine

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) detained a soldier of the Strategic Missile Forces who allegedly passed secret information to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

"A soldier of the Strategic Missile Forces, who was collecting and transmitting to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine information that is a state secret, was detained in the city of Barnaul," the statement said.

The detainee faces up to 20 years in prison under the article "State treason". He was taken into custody. Other details are not specified.

On June 6, Ukrainian football player Vasyl Vasylenko, whom Russia’s Federal Security Service accuses of spying for Ukraine, was arrested in Moscow.

"Russian FSB officers, with the participation of Russian law enforcement agencies, established the involvement of Ukrainian citizen Vasylenko Vasyl Ivanovych in committing a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Espionage"). He was charged, he is being held in one of the capital's pre-trial detention center," the source said.