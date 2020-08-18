Agreements reached with UK aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security – Taran

The agreements reached during the negotiations with a British delegation are aimed at strengthening the security and defense capabilities of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said this at a briefing with Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace, who is on an official visit to Ukraine.

"Today we held fruitful and effective negotiations. The main attention was paid to the discussion of relevant issues of mutual interest. Namely, the assessment of the security situation in Eastern Ukraine and the Azov and Black Sea regions, trends and prospects for its development, as well as ways to respond to emerging threats. We also discussed the state and prospects of implementation of defence reform objectives, issues of Euro-Atlantic integration, in the context of maximizing the use of new instruments of defence and military cooperation, which Ukraine received with the status of NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partner. The priorities of Ukrainian-British defence cooperation were also highlighted, where the key issue is the development of combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy with the participation of the United Kingdom," Taran said.

