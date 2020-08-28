Kharkiv region bus assailants detained

A group of people who attacked a minibus carrying members of the Patriots – For Life civic group has been detained in the Krasnohrad district of Kharkiv region, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

Censor.NET reports citing PGO report.

"The vehicles, in which the assailants were travelling, have been identified. As a result of the coordinated and coherent actions of the regional police, the group of assailants has just been arrested in Krasnohrad district of Kharkiv region," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

Watch more: Man with bomb hijacks passenger bus in Lutsk, hostage alert announced in region. VIDEO&PHOTOS