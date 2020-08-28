Ukrainian tourists allowed to visit 45 countries, - MFA

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that 45 countries were open for Ukrainian citizens. The relevant statement was made during a briefing.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to Kuleba, Kazakhstan, Sudan, and Sierra Leone have been added to the list of countries open to Ukrainians.

"So far, 45 countries remain open and relatively open," the minister said.

Read more: Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations

At the same time, the official noted that Spain was preparing to close its borders due to the growing number of coronavirus infections worldwide.

"This trend, which was at the beginning of the pandemic, is continuing. Because countries need to think about the health not only of their citizens but also of those who travel," Kuleba added.