Parliament not planning to change resolution on local elections

There are no legislative initiatives in the Verkhovna Rada to change the resolution on local elections, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"As of today, the Verkhovna Rada has not received any normative proposals from the subjects of the legislative initiative," he told journalists on Monday, August 31.

Razumkov added that "the Verkhovna Rada must announce the elections on the territory of Ukraine no later than 90 days before they begin."

"As of today, this process has already begun. Any changes to this resolution could lead to the fact that the elections on the territory of the state will be endangered," he said.

Read more: Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

According to Article 141 of the Constitution of Ukraine, regular elections of the heads of village, settlement, city, district and regional councils, the heads of villages, settlements and cities are held on the last Sunday of October of the fifth year of office of a respective council or a respective head elected in a regular election. Thus, the next local elections are scheduled for October 25, 2020.

According to the current legislation, the Verkhovna Rada calls regular local elections no later than 90 days before the day of their holding.