Ukraine criticizes international military competition in Crimea organized by Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the organization of the illegal Glubina international competition by the Defense Ministry of Russia on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula which started on August 27, 2020 under the Army-2020 International Army Games, evidence of Russia’s disregard for norms and principles of international law.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The organization of this event, as well as the involvement of foreign representatives, in particular the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Mozambique, is another attempt by Russia to legitimize its illegal presence on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol at the international level," the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said.

See more: Four Crimean Tatars detained in Russian-occupied Crimea. PHOTOS