Ukrainian army reports 28 new coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed 28 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces wrote on Facebook.

Overall, 647 people in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sick with COVID-19 as of September 1.

During the entire period of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian army has confirmed 1,087 recoveries and 6 deaths.

It is noted that 543 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 96 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next two days.

As of September 1, Ukraine reported 123,303 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,088 new cases recorded over the past day.