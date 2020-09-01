Shmyhal expects 3,000 COVID-19 patients daily by end of September

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal expects that by the end of September and early October, there will be 3,000 patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine every day.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Today we have from 2,000 to 2,500 new cases of the disease every day. According to calculations and forecasts, by the end of September and early October, this figure will rise to 3,000 patients every day. This will load hospitals by more than 80%," Shmygal said on the air of the 1+1 television channel on Sept. 1 morning.

The prime minister said that after the recession begins, and at least for two weeks there will be a reduction in the increase in cases, it will be possible to talk about easing lockdown measures, in particular the opening of borders.