Belarusian opposition leader Kolesnikova kidnapped in Minsk

Maria Kolesnikova, Belarusian opposition leader, was kidnapped in Minsk on the morning of Sept. 7.

The publication was told about the incident by the reader Anastasia, in whose eyes everything happened. It is noted that everything happened around 10.05 near the National Art Museum.

People in civilian clothes and masks approached Kolesnikova and pushed her into a minibus with the sign "Communication". It is noted that Kolesnikova's phone is available, but she does not pick up the phone.

The coordinating council said that Maria Kolesnikova was in the centre of Minsk on business purposes.

"Where are Maria and Anton (press secretary of the coordinating council Anton Rodnenkov - ed.) I do not know and cannot contact them. There is also no connection with a member of the coordinating council, senior vice president of EPAM Maxim Bogretsov and executive secretary of the council Ivan Kravtsov." - said member of the coordination council Maxim Znak.