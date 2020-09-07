About 3,000 pilgrims to visit Uman this year - Avakov

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said that about 3,000 pilgrims will visit the city of Uman in Ukraine's Cherkasy region this year to celebrate the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah.

Avakov said this at a meeting with National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko, Uman Mayor Oleksandr Tsebriy, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, on Monday, September 7, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's press service reported.

"According to various estimates, 30,000-40,000 people came to Uman every year to celebrate the Jewish New Year. About 3,000 people will visit the city this year due to the global pandemic. All pilgrims who arrived in Ukraine before the government imposed a temporary ban on the entry of foreigners will be tested for COVID-19," Avakov said.

According to him, technical restrictions will be introduced in Uman during Rosh Hashanah.

"We understand all the risks linked to Rosh Hashanah celebrations. Interior Ministry units will ensure law and order and security on the streets of Uman. We will do everything we can so that these events take place calmly and safely," Avakov added.

As was reported earlier, the Uman authorities, in cooperation with Ukraine's chief rabbi, decided to conduct PCR tests for all pilgrims arriving in the city to celebrate the Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashanah.

On September 3, Uman City Council decided to set up temporary quarantine monitoring and control points at Hasidic pilgrimage sites from September 10.

The city of Uman, where the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, Rebbe Nachman, was buried, is a site of mass pilgrimage for followers of his teachings. In 2020, Rosh Hashanah falls on September 18-20.