News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Invaders violate ceasefire near Kamianka, no casualties reported

Invaders violate ceasefire near Kamianka, no casualties reported

On September 7, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire agreements in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area, which entered into force on July 27, 2020.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from small arms and a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher at Ukrainian positions near Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The enemy's fire provocations did not pose a threat to the lives of our defenders, so Ukrainian units did not fire back. No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, September 8, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian soldiers, the JFO Headquarters added.

