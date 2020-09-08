Ukraine records 2,411 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 2,411 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 140,479, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Fifty-seven deaths and 940 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 2,934 patients in Ukraine have died and 63,546 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in Kyiv (235), the Kharkiv region (230), the Odesa region (196), the Lviv region (192), and the Ternopil region (190).

A total of 2,174 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 6.