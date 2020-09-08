ENG
Two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

Two servicemen from the Joint Force Operation (JFO) received combat injuries as a result of the PMN-2 anti-personnel blast mine explosion in Donetsk region on Tuesday, the Skhid (East) task force said on the Facebook page.

"Both soldiers were promptly provided first aid, they were evacuated to medical institutions. Their health condition is reassuring. The brigade leadership and the working group of the military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene," the group said.

