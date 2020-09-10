Kyiv city reports 298 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 298 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 16,119, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"The number of coronavirus patients is growing. Over the past day, the virus has been confirmed in 298 people. Four patients have died. In total, the coronavirus took the lives of 254 Kyiv residents," Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 155 women aged 21-84 years; 9 girls aged between 3 months and 17 years; 123 men aged 18-84 years; and 11 boys aged 2-16 years old. In addition, 11 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 51 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 5,002 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 10, Ukraine reported 145,612 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,582 new cases recorded in the course of the previous day.