Belarusian people want ‘true’ democracy, not Russian one, - Zelenskyi

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had always been very influential in Belarus, but the Belarusian people wanted real democracy, not a Russian one.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Zelenskyi noted that Ukraine did not support any state intervention in Belarus’ domestic political situation.

"Today, Belarusian people want justice and free and fair elections. This struggle is unstoppable, but I do not think it is compatible with an increased influence of Russia in Belarus. Belarusian people want true democracy, not Russian "democracy." In any case, we do not support the intervention of any state in the domestic political situation in Belarus, and we believe that the Belarusian people must decide for themselves how to move into the future and what they want," he said.

